Intelligence Online
RUSSIA Issue 820 dated 19/12/2018
  Home
  government intelligence

Vladimir Putin's inner circle pals snag plum jobs for their boys

With the succession of Vladimir Putin in 2024, after his fourth term of office, in the back of everyone's minds, his inner circle are busy ensuring that their offspring get to run Russia of the future.
