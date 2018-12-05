Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
FRANCE Issue 819 dated 05/12/2018
Paris plays catch-up with allies, prepares new legislation on intelligence oversight

Given the trend toward shared standards in intelligence oversight among Western countries, the French government has started a consulting process ahead of planned reforms in 2020.
Stay up-to-date

