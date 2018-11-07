Your account has been succesfully created.
CHINAFRANCE Issue 817 dated 07/11/2018

Jiangsu, Guoanbu's top spot for capturing foreign technology

The Chinese ministry of state security's use of Safran's Jiangsu site as an espionage outpost has now been exposed by the American intelligence services, with help from their French counterparts.
