SAUDI ARABIA Issue 815 dated 10/10/2018

Tribes protest against MBS' anti-National Guard crusade

Largely unseen by the outside world, a power struggle is going on between the Crown Prince and the tribes that make up the ranks of the Saudi Arabian National Guard. King Salman was recently prompted to intervene.
