Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
UNITED STATES Issue 813 dated 12/09/2018

CIA's Iran experts head for the door

The CIA gradually loses its specialists of Iran.
The CIA gradually loses its specialists of Iran. ©Reuters
Some of the CIA's most experienced Iran experts have left or plan to leave the agency at a time when Iran is back at the top of US agenda.
The entire article (451 words) may be accessed by subscribers or e-wallet users
Pay-Per-Article
This article: 6 EUR
E-wallet
starting from 30 EUR
Buy article
Subscribe

Unlimited access
to all content of

Intelligence Online Discover our offers

Stay up-to-date

On the same subject

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more