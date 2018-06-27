Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
ISRAEL Issue 809 dated 27/06/2018

Mossad brought on board to help arrest Israeli spy

Former energy minister Gonan Segev accused of betraying Israel to Iran.
Former energy minister Gonan Segev accused of betraying Israel to Iran. ©Reuters
The careful staging of Israeli spy Gonen Segev's arrest for spying for Iran mobilised all of Israel's intelligence services.
The entire article (540 words) may be accessed by subscribers or e-wallet users
Pay-Per-Article
This article: 6 EUR
E-wallet
starting from 30 EUR
Buy article
Subscribe

Unlimited access
to all content of

Intelligence Online Discover our offers

Stay up-to-date

On the same subject

On our other sites

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience. Read more