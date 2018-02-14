Defence ministry's air transport woes affect French intelligence world
The definitive report on the use of private aircraft companies by the military looks unlikely to resolve the issues affecting French ISR. [...]
Mentioned in this article
One of recently-appointed new French military intelligence chief General Pierre de Villiers' major tasks is to reform military intelligence within the armed forces, an area whose weaknesses came to light during France's Operations Serval and Harmattan in Mali and Libya. [...]