Republicans relaunch Ukrainian cyber counter-offensive
With the White House in a tight spot due to the probe by Congress into its links with Moscow, the Republican establishment has taken up Ukraine's cause against Russia again. [...]
430 words/5.20 EUR
Mentioned in this article
Long focussed on the Russian federation’s political and diplomatic headaches (Chechnya, opposition groups and the like) Russia’s domestic and foreign intelligence agencies - respectively FSB and SVR - are now taking an increasing interest in the economy. While the Kremlin [...]