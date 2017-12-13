Your account has been succesfully created.
KUWAIT Issue 796 dated 13/12/2017

Gulf Cooperation Council implodes behind closed doors

The crisis between Qatar and its neighbours threatens the very existence of the GCC. Intelligence Online has the inside track on the tensions that came to the fore at the organisation's last summit in December.

