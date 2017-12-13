Your account has been succesfully created.
YEMEN Issue 796 dated 13/12/2017

Abu Dhabi pursues plan to team with Ahmed Saleh and sideline Houthi

Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has relaunched talks with Riyadh to give Ahmed Saleh a central role in his new anti-Houthi strategy.

547 words/5.20 EUR

Mentioned in this article

Access to this article is restricted
to subscribers and e-wallet users
New reader?
Why create an account?
  • Read free articles
  • Download a free edition
  • Create email notifications
  • Receive newsletters
  • Access exclusive documents

On the same subject

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience.

Read more