Defence industry channels in disarray
In a massive purge on November 4, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman managed to achieve what no other Saudi Arabian leader has done - sidelining people in defence circles who were not under his control. [...]
Mentioned in this article
The surprise news on February 22 that Saudi Arabia had ordered six observation satellites from the US company Digital Globe, following on from Riyadh’s brutal ditching of the Euros 3 billion DONAS three-way package of French military materiel for Lebanon, [...]