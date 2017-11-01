Nasrallah’s Hezbollah caught between Iran and Syria
Damascus’ proxy Hezbollah also has to deal with Iran, which is calling for it to deploy more fighters in Syria, and Russia which wants it to leave Syria. [...]
The assassination of Hezbollah’s external security chief Imad Mughniyeh, nicknamed the "ghost", in Damascus on Feb 12 drove a wedge into the hitherto solid alliance between Damascus, Tehran and the Shi’ite movement. Each camp is conducting its own inquiry into [...]