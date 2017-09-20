Your account has been succesfully created.
PAKISTAN UNITED STATES Issue 790 dated 20/09/2017

On poor terms with Trump, Islamabad turns to Riyadh and Beijing

With Washington getting closer to the Indian government to deal with the situation in Afghanistan, Islamabad is trying to obtain the protection of Saudi Arabia and China.

