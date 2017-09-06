Your account has been succesfully created.
SYRIA Issue 789 dated 06/09/2017

Damascus caught between Iranian militias and Russian reassurance

A delegation of high level military officials from Tehran and Moscow pitched competing strategies to Syria's military top brass for the future shape of its armed forces at a closed meeting in Damascus last month.

515 words/5.20 EUR

Mentioned in this article

Access to this article is restricted
to subscribers and e-wallet users
New reader?
Why create an account?
  • Read free articles
  • Download a free edition
  • Create email notifications
  • Receive newsletters
  • Access exclusive documents

On the same subject

By continuing your visit to this site, you accept the use of cookies allowing us to adapt and enhance your experience.

Read more