UNITED STATES IRAQ Issue 788 dated 23/08/2017

US and Iraqi forces struggle to share intelligence while Islamic State proliferation threat looms

At a time when Washington is concerned that Islamic State may export its drone know-how, cooperation between the coalition fighting IS and the Iraqi forces is fraught.

398 words/5.20 EUR

