434 words/5,2 EUR
Trump considers well-connected Feinberg to shake up intelligence services
Mentioned in this article
- Office of Foreign Assets Control
- Erik Prince
- Blackwater
- DigitalGlobe
- George Bush
- David Richards
- DynCorp
- Equilibrium Global
- Hamad bin Issa al-Khalifa
- Cerberus Capital Management
- GeoEye
- Donald Trump
- FinCen
- Dan Coats
- Abdullah II
- Al Nahyan
- Squire Patton Boggs
- John Snow
- Dan Quayle
- George W. Bush
- Sprint Corp
- Stephen Feinberg
- Stephen Bannon
- Jared Kushner
- Betsy DeVos
- Arnold Havens
- David James
- James of Blackheath