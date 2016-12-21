FRANCE
Candidates jockey for DGSI job
Although the holiday season is looming fast, the French intelligence community remains closely focused on who will replace the DGSI’s outgoing chief Patrick Calvar.(...)
[ 209 words ]
[€5,2]
MENTIONED IN THIS ARTICLE :
Patrick Calvar |
Thierry Matta |
DST |
Emile Perez |
DCI |
RG |
Renaud Vedel |
Socialist Party
➔ See the 9 keywords
Patrick Calvar
Thierry Matta
DST
Emile Perez
DCI
RG
Renaud Vedel
Socialist Party
Manuel Valls
More articles
on this theme
and/or region