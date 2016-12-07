Sign in Sign up for free
Issue no. 772 dated 07 december, 2016
IRAQ

Iraqi Pasdaran given official status by Baghdad

While the attention of the military - and the media - is focused on the battle for Mosul, Baghdad has recently passed a law reorganising the armed forces that looks set to spark trouble in the country.(...) [ 366 words ] [€5,2]

MENTIONED IN THIS ARTICLE : Shi'ite | Al Dawaa | Popular Mobilisation Forces | Hadi Al Ameri | Badr | Qais Al Khazali | Asaib Ahl Al Haq | Iraqi Hezbollah


Governement Intelligence
Middle East Section
More articles
on this theme
and/or region
 
