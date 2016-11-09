Sign in Sign up for free
Issue no. 770 dated 09 november, 2016
UNITED STATES

Ricklefs guides Iraqi Sunni in Washington

Norman Ricklefs, who heads the consulting firm Iraq Advisory Group (IAG) is helping to raise the profile of Ahmed Abdel Jabbar Al Karim, the governor of the Iraqi province of Salah Al Din, in Washington.(...) [ 384 words ] [FREE]

MENTIONED IN THIS ARTICLE : Iraq Advisory Group | Ahmed Abdel Jabbar Al Karim | Jawad Bulani | Therese Tayah | Squire Patton Boggs | John Garrett | Clark Ervin | Jonathan Seth Greenhill ➔ See the 21 keywords


23/11/2016 -

Proelium Law looks to Middle East

09/11/2016 -

Antonov embroiled in new Cold War

31/08/2016 -

Patten, Anbar’s new ambassador

28/01/2015 -

Iraqi tribes head for Washington

01/10/2014 -

Ex-CIA officer lobbies for Sunni

