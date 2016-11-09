UNITED STATES
Ricklefs guides Iraqi Sunni in Washington
Norman Ricklefs, who heads the consulting firm Iraq Advisory Group (IAG) is helping to raise the profile of Ahmed Abdel Jabbar Al Karim, the governor of the Iraqi province of Salah Al Din, in Washington.(...)
[ 384 words ]
[FREE]
MENTIONED IN THIS ARTICLE :
Iraq Advisory Group |
Ahmed Abdel Jabbar Al Karim |
Jawad Bulani |
Therese Tayah |
Squire Patton Boggs |
John Garrett |
Clark Ervin |
Jonathan Seth Greenhill
➔ See the 21 keywords
Deborah Jones
Ali Zeidan
Christopher Hill
James Jeffrey
Robert Beecroft
John Mansell
UN Assistance Mission in Iraq
Bancroft Global
