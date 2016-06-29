SLOVENIA
Mil Sistemika, Slovenian electrician for Arab armies
Mil Sistemika, the Slovenian company that sells German-origin command and control systems, is landing a growing number of international contracts.(...)
[ 370 words ]
[€5,2]
MENTIONED IN THIS ARTICLE :
Mil Sistemika |
NATO |
Jordan Electronic Logistics Support |
Ales Cantarutti |
Zakir Hasanov |
Tropicalised German technology |
S&T |
Matevz Ferjancic
➔ See the 14 keywords
Mil Sistemika
NATO
Jordan Electronic Logistics Support
Ales Cantarutti
Zakir Hasanov
Tropicalised German technology
S&T
Matevz Ferjancic
Tomaz Pust
Founded in 2010
Mil Sistemika
S&T Slovenia
Skupina Viator & Vektor
Tomas Pust
More articles
on this theme
and/or region