Sign in Sign up for free
Issue no. 758 dated 04 may, 2016
SAUDI ARABIA

Mohammed bin Salman's defence fund

More than a sovereign fund aiming to bring greater diversity to the Saudi economy, the Public Investment Fund (PIF) is defence minister Mohammed bin Salman’s political and diplomatic tool.(...) [ 416 words ] [€5,2]

MENTIONED IN THIS ARTICLE : Public Investment Fund | Mohammed bin Salman | Denel | Saudi Technology Development & Investment Co | Lockheed Martin | Aselsan | Antonov | Thales ➔ See the 24 keywords


21/12/2016 -

ODAS shakes up board

07/12/2016 -

Mark3’s Thales counts on PIF to close deal

09/11/2016 -

Defence companies discover Al Jadaan

26/10/2016 -

Yasser Al Rumayyan

14/09/2016 -

Defence agents spoil for fight

29/06/2016 -

Bin Salman disappoints French

Governement Intelligence
Middle East Section
More articles
on this theme
and/or region
 
CORPORATE INTELLIGENCE
Intelligence Online Special report - Bernard Squarcini, ever the business intelligence supporting role player
Bernard Squarcini, ever the business intelligence supporting role player
Read our special reports
 

 
AFRICA > MIDDLE EAST > CENTRAL ASIA
Intelligence Online Insiders - Ivor Ichikowitz, the worldwide connections of the South African arms magnate
NEW
Ivor Ichikowitz,
the worldwide connections of the South African arms magnate
The entire INSIDERS series
 
Defence Geospatial Intelligence (DGI) - 23 - 25 January, 2017, QEII Centre, London
Free services
 Create e-mail alerts
 Receive the latest headlines
 Read free articles
 Download an issue
 RSS Feeds
 Follow us on Twitter
Subscriptions
Subscribe to Intelligence Online
Pick and choose articles
Our range of subscriptions
Did you know?
Your electronic account also gives you access to AfricaIntelligence.com and LaLettreA.fr