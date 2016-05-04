SAUDI ARABIA
Mohammed bin Salman's defence fund
More than a sovereign fund aiming to bring greater diversity to the Saudi economy, the Public Investment Fund (PIF) is defence minister Mohammed bin Salman’s political and diplomatic tool.(...)
