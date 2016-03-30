Sign in Sign up for free
Issue no. 756 dated 30 march, 2016
SAUDI ARABIA

TCC vies to be architect of Saudi cyber-defence

Thanks to its top-level hiring policy, TCC has gradually carved a niche for itself as a key player in Saudi Arabian cyber-security, a market estimated to be worth $4 billion.(...) [ 381 words ] [€5,2]

MENTIONED IN THIS ARTICLE : Basel Al Omair | National Center for Cyber-Security Technology | Technology Control Company | Mohammed bin Nayef | Al Elm Information Security Co | Khalid Al Tawil | Nesma | Saleh Ali Al Turki ➔ See the 33 keywords


Governement Intelligence
Middle East Section
