376 words/5,2 EUR
PRASAM, intelligence community's 'official' lobbyist
The lobbying firm Potomac Advocates (PRASAM) has grabbed the lion’s share of government lobbying on behalf of the intelligence community.
Mentioned in this article
- BAE Systems
- Defense Intelligence Agency
- James Clapper
- Raytheon
- L-3 Communications
- DigitalGlobe
- General Dynamics
- Exelis
- Gary Sojka
- Cockroaches Group
- John Nichols
- William Perry
- Bill Clinton
- United Technologies Corp
- Intelligence and National Security Alliance
- Office of Naval Intelligence
- Pentagon
- Founded in 2005
- Potomac Advocates
- Prasam