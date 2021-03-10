This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 2.80)
DGSE loses in court against its Rwanda Informant Free
Unlike Britain and the United States, France has never created a clear administrative framework for dealing with oversees informers, particularly those who are exfiltrated to France because their lives might be in danger. The DGSE recently found itself before the administrative court in Marseille in a particularly sensitive case concerning its handling of a Rwandan informer. [...]