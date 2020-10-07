This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 2.80)
The African adventures of Anne-Sophie Bradelle, Macron's new international spin doctor
The new international communications advisor at the Elysée Palace, Anne-Sophie Bradelle, appointed in late March, has a strong background in African politics. When on assignment with Euro RSCG, now Havas, she was involved in Guinean Alpha Condé's successful presidential bid in 2010 and Thomas Boni Yayi's winning campaign in Benin the following year. [...]
