This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (EUR 2.20)
Log in to read more
Not reader yet?
Create an account to access our FREE SECTION
French lawyers make a beeline for Africa
Back at work after their summer holidays, some of Paris’s most prominent lawyers are poring over their African cases. While Robert Bourgi is omnipresent in political spheres, Pierre Haik, Christian Charriere-Bournazel, Mario Stasi, George Arama, Danyele Palazo-Gauthier and Jean-Pierre Versini-Campinchi [. [...]
SPECIAL OFFER
25% OFF your subscription to Intelligence Online
Offer available until 30/10/2019