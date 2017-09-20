Huge SFMC deal could suffer from pro-Trump bump in Riyadh
Unfolding over the past four years or so, the saga concerning the SFMC contract between Paris and Saudi Arabia could well run into new turbulence. [...]
France’s military export agency ODAS, which is headed by Admiral Edouard Guillaud, is under increasing pressure from the French ministry of defence and from key international clients who are unhappy about the way it is being run. Saudi defence minister fuming [...]
The diplomatic honeymoon period between Paris and Riyadh has yet to benefit the French defence industry: the only major deals that have been struck since President Francois Hollande's very public rapprochement with Saudi Arabia shortly after his election in 2012 [...]