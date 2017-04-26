87 words/1,6 EUR
Lukashenko slaloms between West and Syria
Mentioned in this article
- Beltechexport
- European Union
- Vitaly Vovk
- Imad Khamis
- Alexandra Lukasheno
- Syrian-Belarus Business Council
- Imad Maatouq
87 words/1,6 EUR
Mentioned in this article
Belarus’ President Alexander Lukashenko is keen to capitalise, both politically and economically, on his good offices in the Russian-Ukrainian crisis. Indeed his efforts have partly paid off, with the Council of the European Union lifting sanctions against some of his [...]