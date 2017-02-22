93 words/1,6 EUR
McCain reassures Riyadh
At a little over 30 years old, Mohamed Bin Salman has in a matter of months become Saudi Arabia’s strong man. He is the all-powerful Minister of Defence, head of the royal court, director of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs and chairman of the supreme council of Saudi Aramco and has control over all major affairs.Whether it be operations in Yemen against the rebel Houthis or negotiations over major contracts, he is the principal decision-maker. His father, King Salman bin Abdelaziz, who has great confidence in him, brought Mohamed into his inner circle some years ago and, in April, designated him deputy crown prince. This made him second in order of succession, just behind interior minister Mohamed bin Nayef. [...]