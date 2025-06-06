Your account has been succesfully created.
France
Top university Sciences Po Aix-en-Provence boosts intelligence offering

Nearly five years after setting up the first university intelligence chair in France, the southern French university is working to widen its audience and attract sponsors. A second summer school and more workshops for the business community, including some in Paris, are on the cards. [...]
Reading time 2 minutes

Government Intelligence

28.05.2025

