Your account has been succesfully created.
EN FR
Scroll through edition

Spotlight | United States
Frictions over CIA changes to economic intelligence methods

William Burns, director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).
William Burns, director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA). © Lamkey Rod/CNP/ABACA via Reuters Connect
The US intelligence agency's increased use of mission centres has brought about transversal handling of economic intelligence, as Congress urges the intelligence community to increase its capacity to analyse economic competition. [...]
Published on 06.11.2023 at 05:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Frictions over CIA changes to economic intelligence methods 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!