France
Ministry of Defence think tank descends into crisis
Read this article here:
In the midst of a staffing crisis, France's intelligence and military services are considering every trick in the book to retain their much-needed and much-sought-after cyber experts.
Sébastien Lecornu is making preparations for a visit to Riyadh, where the French government is deep in discussion about the military component of the Franco-Saudi strategic partnership.
France's directorate general of international relations and strategy, part of the French Ministry of Armed Forces, is to undergo structural reform even as parliament debates a new military programming law. Meanwhile, the directorate's management has been subject to internal criticism.