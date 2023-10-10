Your account has been succesfully created.
EN FR
Scroll through edition

France
Ministry of Defence think tank descends into crisis

The scientific director of France's Institute for Strategic Research, the IRSEM, Julia Grignon, resigned on 6 October from the Ministry of Defence think tank. [...]
Published on 10.10.2023 at 04:00 GMT

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Ministry of Defence think tank descends into crisis 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!