Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
Spy Way Of Life
FRANCE

Grace Café, where European intelligence officers like to take tea in Paris

Grace Café, in Paris, June 2021.
Grace Café, in Paris, June 2021. © Google Maps/Grace Café
Across the globe, spies gather in inconspicuous dens where they meet contacts and hold discreet conversations. This week, Intelligence Online explores the Grace Café in Paris, where official and semi-official representatives of the intelligence services from the surrounding embassies are often to be found. [...] (308 words)
Published on 26/05/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 09/06/2023

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 09/06/2023

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Grace Café, where European intelligence officers like to take tea in Paris 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!