UNITED STATES

US Foreign Malign Influence Center, now official, weakened by multiple agency overlap

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines during her hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee on 4 May, 2023.
Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines during her hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee on 4 May, 2023. © Rod Lamkey / CNP/Sipa USANo Use Germany
The fight against malign influence is one of the US's main priorities with regard to China. This has given rise to a rash of entities whose coordination is a significant challenge. [...] (361 words)
Published on 18/05/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 2 minutes

Further reading
Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Avril Haines (left) and CIA Director William Burns (right) in Washington, DC, on 10 March 2022. © Michael Reynolds/EPA/MaxPPP
Spotlight
UNITED STATES 11/07/2022

US intelligence community's realism about Ukraine gains traction in White House 

The deterioration of Ukrainian positions in the war with Russia, a situation observed with pessimism by the intelligence community, is now being understood in the White House, despite Anthony Blinken and Lloyd Austin's more optimistic stance.

