Washington ups the pressure on Five Eyes allies to act on Chinese 'entryism'
US prosecutors in New York have arrested two men for running a "secret police station" in Manhattan. They are hoping that other countries will follow their example.
Headwinds swirling round the US intelligence and tech communities are battering Joe Biden's Office of the National Cyber Director. Less than two years after it opened its doors in the White House, the service is losing key staff left, right and centre.
With its internecine quarrels, the indictment of a former high-ranking officer and a structure sometimes deemed deficient, even Congress is worried about the state of US counter-espionage. These concerns have been fuelled by seemingly growing attempts at interference by foreign entities, notably those from Russia and China.
The deterioration of Ukrainian positions in the war with Russia, a situation observed with pessimism by the intelligence community, is now being understood in the White House, despite Anthony Blinken and Lloyd Austin's more optimistic stance.
