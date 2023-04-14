Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
UNITED KINGDOM

Britain's National Cyber Force emerges from the shadows

The UK's discreet and fast-growing National Cyber Force is destined to spearhead Britain's fight against its enemies in cyberspace. In a key document published this month, it takes steps to establish its own identity. [...] (402 words)
Issue dated 14/04/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Britain's National Cyber Force emerges from the shadows 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!