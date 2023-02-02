Your account has been succesfully created.
LEBANON UNITED STATES

Abbas Ibrahim played role in Beirut port security director's flight to US

Abbas Ibrahim, head of Lebanon's General Security Directorate. © Anwar Amro/AFP
Freed in a surprise decision by Lebanon's attorney general, Beirut port security official Ziad Al Awf, jailed in connection with his role in the port explosion, fled to the US recently with the help of spymaster Abbas Ibrahim, despite a court order preventing him from leaving the country. [...] (431 words)
