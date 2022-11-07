Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
AFGHANISTAN UNITED STATES EUROPE FRANCE GEORGIA PALESTINE RUSSIA TURKEY

The Intelligence Gazette: CIA's HR woes, Hamas and Taliban in Istanbul, Tbilisi's oligarchs, France's DPR, China worries Russia, repatriated Afghans

Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community. This week we hone in on Istanbul, Washington, Paris, Moscow, Kabul and Tbilisi. [...] (848 words)
Issue dated 07/11/2022 Reading time 4 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  The Intelligence Gazette: CIA's HR woes, Hamas and Taliban in Istanbul, Tbilisi's oligarchs, France's DPR, China worries Russia, repatriated Afghans 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!