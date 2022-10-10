Xi prepares diplomatic push to preserve "neutral" stance on Russia
Xi Jinping is rallying his diplomats in Europe with a view to re-entering the diplomatic discussions on the war in Ukraine after the CCP congress scheduled for 16 October. [...]
Discussions within the Russian high command indicate that Moscow is preparing for an operational, rather than political, use of the nuclear threat in Ukraine. Behind the scenes in Beijing, there is support for the Kremlin's aggressive rhetoric, but not for the execution plans. [...]
The Chinese president intends to completely upend the structure of the People's Liberation Army during his next term, with plans for mandatory workshops on China's strategy goals, training sessions with the army and promises of a secure career with strong prospects. [...]
A growing proportion of the Chinese Communist Party and the Central Military Commission agrees that Xi Jinping's departure from politics in five years' time should usher in the end of Taiwan's self-rule and its reunification with China. [...]
Ahead of the CCP congress in November, the Chinese leader wants to breathe new life into its business ties with Africa. As frictions rise with Washington over tensions in the Taiwan Strait, Beijing is also trying to cement ties with friendly African nations. [...]
