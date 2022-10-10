Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
CHINA

Xi screens for loyalty ahead of party congress

The Chinese Communist Party has approved a new regulation to assess the political loyalty of civil servants, military command and directors of state companies in the space of a few weeks. The aim is to weed out any underperformers or potential disloyalty as soon as possible. [...] (346 words)
Issue dated 10/10/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Government Intelligence

