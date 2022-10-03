Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
GERMANY UNITED ARAB EMIRATES ISRAEL ITALY RUSSIA UKRAINE

The Intelligence Gazette: Russia's mobilisation, Shin Bet in Dubai, Belloni, Kyiv presses Berlin

Appointments, reforms and key issues: every Monday, Intelligence Online reports on developments great and small in the global intelligence community. This week, we bring news from Dubai, Moscow, Rome and Berlin. [...] (400 words)
Issue dated 03/10/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Government Intelligence

Further reading

