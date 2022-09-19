Belarus conducts KGB purge as armed opposition organises
President Alexander Lukashenko is tightening the screws in his security apparatus as the spectre of a coup d'etat by the country's opposition looms larger. [...]
There are 39,000 Syrian refugees still registered in Jordan. The government in Damascus has mobilised its intelligence service to advocate for their repatriation, as has Amman, whose Public Safety Directorate is overseeing the departures. Both are keeping a very close watch on the exiled population. [...]
Appointments, financial results, new contracts: each week, we report on events both big and small that matter in the global corporate intelligence community. This week, we go to New York, London, Paris and Rome. [...]
A group of Belarusian volunteers, Kalinovsky, is defending Ukrainian territory against Russian forces. Together with the Bypol organisation, it is also preparing for a new regime once Alexander Lukashenko is gone, in liaison with the Warsaw diaspora. [...]
Denmark's foreign intelligence is still greatly shaken by the scandal that led to the arrest of its director, Lars Findsen, in December amid allegations of high treason. The agency is now abuzz with theories while the details of the case are being kept under tight lock and key. [...]
After a big increase in funding for France's DGSE external intelligence service in 2021, it will be the turn of the DRSD, defence intelligence and security service, to receive substantial fresh funding for its major development projects in 2022. [...]