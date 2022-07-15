Your account has been succesfully created.
Spy Way Of Life
DENMARK

Hotel Phoenix provides a royal refuge for the Danish crown's secret agents

The Phoenix Hostel, in Copenhagen.
The Phoenix Hostel, in Copenhagen. © Arp Hansen
Across the globe, spies gather in inconspicuous dens, where they meet contacts and hold discreet conversations. This week, Intelligence Online explores the favourite haunts of the Danish intelligence services, which are generally chosen for their discretion and four-star comfort. [...] (896 words)
Issue dated 15/07/2022 Reading time 4 minutes
