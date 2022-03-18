Your account has been succesfully created.
ISRAEL

Spy Way of Life: Jem's Beer Factory provides a safe haven for NSO Group and Apple cyber experts in Herzliya

The offices of the NSO Group, Maskit Street in Herzliya.
The offices of the NSO Group, Maskit Street in Herzliya. © Google Maps
All over the world, spies like to gather in certain kinds of places where they can talk discreetly and cross paths with their fellows. This week, Intelligence Online pays a visit to Jem's Beer Factory, a favourite hang-out for employees of Israel's NSO Group, who can talk there in confidence despite the current international turbulence. [...] (357 words)
BAHRAIN ISRAEL 16/02/2022

Bahrain draws on Israeli cyber tech 

Bahrain's new ambassador to Israel Khaled Al Jalahma has launched straight into a tour of Israel's tech industry. The Belgian arm of Israeli defence firm Elta Systems has already been selected to supply Bahraini forces with its counter-drone system DroneGuard. [...]
Bahrain's new ambassador to Tel Aviv Khaled al-Jalahma (centre) visited the premises of Ofir Hason's Israeli cyber training specialist Cybergym on 8 February.
Bahrain's new ambassador to Tel Aviv Khaled al-Jalahma (centre) visited the premises of Ofir Hason's Israeli cyber training specialist Cybergym on 8 February. © Khaled al-Jalahma/Twitter

