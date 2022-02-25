Your account has been succesfully created.
KAZAKHSTAN

Master spy : Tokayev puts faith in Ermek Sagimbayev to restructure Kazakh intelligence

Ermek Sagimbayev
Ermek Sagimbayev © Kazakhstan Government
The intelligence officer, who is as close to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as his predecessor was to Nursultan Nazarbayev, is starting his role as the new interior intelligence chief with the hefty task of staffing the country's security services with agents closer to the current executive. [...] (568 words)
Issue dated 25/02/2022 Reading time 3 minutes
Further reading
KAZAKHSTAN RUSSIA 15/02/2022

Guided by the FSB, Nur-Sultan and Moscow forge closer links 

Kazakhstan and Russia are strengthening ties on several fronts as Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's recent trip to Russia testifies. In fact, this new show of friendship is a sign of the growing cooperation between both countries' intelligence services, over which the FSB has the upper hand. [...]
Kazakstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
Kazakstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. © EPA/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin pool/Sputnik

