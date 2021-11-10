Your account has been succesfully created.
BAHRAIN

Crown prince oversees intelligence services' digital transformation

Crown Prince of Bahrain Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.
Crown Prince of Bahrain Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. © Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Reuters
Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa is going all out to modernise Bahrain's intelligence services with the latest Israeli technology. [...] (303 words)
Issue dated 10/11/2021 Reading time 2 minutes

Government Intelligence
