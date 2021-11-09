Read this article here:
Read this article here:
Despite the proximity between Islamabad's intelligence community and Kabul's new rulers, the strengthening of the Pakistani component of the Taliban, allied with Islamic State in Khorasan, is not to the liking of Pakistan's ISI spymasters. [...]
The CIA, MI6 and the Security Council of Russia have all recently made tracks to New Delhi, which is emerging as the world hub for intelligence trading on Afghanistan as India becomes the vital sponsor of military opposition to the Taliban. [...]
The departure of US troops is causing concern on the ground in Afghanistan as the Taliban strengthen their grip, Islamic State pursues its activities, Iran weighs in, and the Massoud era alliances reform, prompting fears of renewed violence. [...]