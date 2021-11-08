Your account has been succesfully created.
UKRAINE

Kyiv's anti-disinformation arsenal makes grand debut against former president

Under construction since March, the anti fake-news centre has kicked into action at last after a skirmish among Ukraine's agencies for its control. Its first key reports, including a glossary of banned pro-Russian terms, have targeted those whom Kyiv believes to be influential members of former president Viktor Yanukovych's entourage. [...] (544 words)
Issue dated 08/11/2021 Reading time 3 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1. Home
  2. government intelligence
  3. Kyiv's anti-disinformation arsenal makes grand debut against former president

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!