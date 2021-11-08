Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight
EUROPE

European Commission prepares toolkit to ward off foreign interference

By getting the first version of the INGE committee's report on foreign interference in the EU out in mid-October, its rapporteur Sandra Kalniete and the committee president Raphael Glucksmann show they mean to be present in the negotiations of the legal package created by the European Commission. [...] (473 words)
Issue dated 08/11/2021 Reading time 2 minutes

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 19.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers

Receive free prompts for these topics

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1. Home
  2. government intelligence
  3. European Commission prepares toolkit to ward off foreign interference

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!