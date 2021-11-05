Read this article here:
France's new anti-fake news service Viginum has been allocated €4m to procure technology and hire 25 additional staff in signs which suggest the service is poised to work more closely with the French intelligence community. [...]
The plans of the French domestic intelligence service, the DGSI, to set up a new big data processing platform are not only attracting the defence groups which generally win contracts from the intelligence services. Newer operators from other sectors are also showing interest. [...]
As part of its expanded powers in line with the French government's focus on economic intelligence, Tracfin, the French financial intelligence service, has gained entry to one of French intelligence's holy of holies, the joint technical platform, or PTM. [...]
The commission reviewing France's intelligence law, led by MPs Guillaume Larrivé, Loïc Kervran and Jean-Michel Mis, submitted its report to parliament on June 9. The thick document, at which Intelligence Online has been able to have a look, recommends a number of reforms to the legal framework governing the intelligence services. [...]