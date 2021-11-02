Read this article here:
Under King Abdullah II's instructions, Jordan's intelligence chief Ahmed Husni began working to restore diplomatic relations with neighbouring Syria back in 2019. After the first formal contacts between the two countries on 3 October, Jordan's next goal is to get Syria back into the Arab League. [...]
By amending the Syrian sanctions legislation contained in the Caesar Act, Washington could help pro-Assad organisations to pursue their activities under the pretext that they are humanitarian in nature. By doing this while at the same time trying to maintain pressure on the regime, the Biden administration has shown that it has still not yet made up its mind about its Syrian policy. [...]