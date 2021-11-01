Your account has been succesfully created.
RUSSIA

Mironov's Kremlin ascent follows in wake of new NS adviser Seryshev

Dmitry Mironov, assistant to President Vladimir Putin.
Dmitry Mironov, assistant to President Vladimir Putin. © Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool/EPA/Newscom/MaxPPP
Former VIP protection officer Dmitry Mironov is following in Anatoly Seryshev's footsteps to become the next presidential aide. Seryshev's rapid advancement in the complex apparatus of Russian power systems has paved the way for his replacement. [...] (426 words)
Issue dated 01/11/2021 Reading time 2 minutes

Further reading
RUSSIA 21/10/2021

Personality protection service serves as siloviki incubator for the Kremlin 

Dmitry Mironov's recent promotion to the post of assistant to the Russian president has confirmed the role of the FSO (Federal Protective Service) as a producer of promising silovikis. It was a blow, however, to the FSB, the federal security service which has traditionally fulfilled this unofficial role. [...]
