Read this article here:
Read this article here:
Dmitry Mironov's recent promotion to the post of assistant to the Russian president has confirmed the role of the FSO (Federal Protective Service) as a producer of promising silovikis. It was a blow, however, to the FSB, the federal security service which has traditionally fulfilled this unofficial role. [...]
Dmitry Afinogenov, an intermediary between the Kremlin and Novatek, the lead company on the Arctic Yamal project, was reupped as a member of the Russian National Security Council's scientific committee on 11 May. [...]